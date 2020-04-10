Partner

Coronavirus in India: This is how you can contribute to the cause

The world is in the grips of a big challenge. Every payment counts in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

By latest reports, India needs at least 38 million masks and 6.2 million pieces of personal protective equipment to fight coronavirus. This isnâ€™t for the general public. Itâ€™s for doctors, nurses, and other essential medical staff who have put their lives on the line, fighting on the frontlines to save lives and stave off COVID-19.

And itâ€™s not just medical professionals who need aid. The underprivileged sections of society are in distress, too. With the lockdown in full force, they have lost their jobs. Food supply chains have been disrupted, and many of them are going hungry. Some are also migrant workers who were trapped in other states without a way back home.

Itâ€™s time to band together to help them.

Every payment counts, big or small

The PM-CARES fund has been instituted by the central government for donations toward the fight against Coronavirus and for future crises. The fund also accepts microdonations. Why? Because every little bit makes a difference. Which is why Amazon has come forward to help Indians contribute to the cause, and has committed to contribute an additional 10% on every donation payment made through its platform, once per donor.

You can do your part to help in seconds, from the safety of your home, using the Amazon app or website. With just a few clicks, you can donate to the PM-CARES fund, or to other partner-NGOs such as Akshaya Patra, United Way Mumbai, Habitat for Humanity and OXFAM India. A range of online payment methods have been made available, like netbanking, debit and credit cards, and even UPI.

Your contributions make a difference

Itâ€™s heartening to know that, even while sitting at home, we can take action to help our country and fellow citizens withstand this crisis. Your donations toward the PM-CARES fund and partner-NGOs go toward procuring life-saving protective gear for medical professionals. They will also help to provide vulnerable children and elders with hygiene kits and marginalized families with groceries and essentials.

In every crisis that has swept the world, it is the spirit and strength of togetherness that has carried us through. Now, more than ever, itâ€™s important to do everything we can to come together for India. Donate here.

This article was created by TNM Brand Studio in association with Amazon.