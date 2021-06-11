'Cooku with Comali' fame Pavithra Lakshmi's photo inspires hilarious memes

A photo and the caption posted from one of Pavithra's parody accounts left users in splits after netizens turned it into an entertaining challenge.

Flix Kollywood

A photo posted from a parody Twitter handle of Cooku with Comali fame actor Pavithra Lakshmi has inspired a wave of memes. Actor Pavithra recently posted a photo from her official Twitter handle. Seated with her legs crossed, the actor is spotted in a yellow dress and is seen smiling at the camera in the photo. The same photo was reposted in one of the parody accounts run by fans under the actor’s name where her photos are generally shared. The photo was captioned, “Take me Up.” Little did the admin(s) of the parody account know that the photo would be turned into a challenge, paving way for a spate of memes.

Netizens not only took the meaning of the caption quite ‘literally’ but also turned it into a challenge to lift the image of the actor up by editing and replacing in the most hilarious ways. From Baahubali to superhero themed memes, the actor’s photo was cropped and juxtaposed in screengrabs of scenes from movies, popular meme templates and photos of buildings. Some of the edited memes feature Ironman, Rafiki (Lion King) Rajamatha Sivagami Devi (Baahubali), Hanuman and Vadivelu carrying Pavithra, while in several other images, the actor is spotted on top of the moon, a rocket, the Burj Khalifa, earth and what not. Many users have re-shared and reacted to the images posted by trolls.

Since many of the actor’s fans mistook the parody account to be the actor’s original Twitter handle, she posted the screengrab of her official profile on Instagram and wrote, “Makkale, this is my only twitter account. Please follow me up on this to see my updates. I’m totally not responsible for the content posted on parody accounts. Link in my bio.”

Want to be happy? Stop trying to be perfect.❤️ pic.twitter.com/wdF3Y0l3oO — Pavithra Lakshmi (@pavithralaksh_) June 10, 2021

Here are some of the edited images posted by Netizens:

Given that memes are one of the most widely used tools to discuss a wide range of issues on the internet, netizens have been using editing tools to create entertaining meme trends. Earlier this year, dating app Twitter won over the internet when they came up with creative ways to photoshop people’s ex-partners from photos. After many complained that the worst part about breakups is that often, one cannot revisit memories and photos that they took together, Tinder asked users to send images where they are seen alongside their former partners, and vouched to erase or replace the images of their ex-partners’ with something better. Staying true to their promise, the images were turned to hysterical memes. British digital artist James Fridman too is popular for his hilarious edits and fixes.