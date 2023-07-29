Conquering Sarcoma: Over 300 participate in second edition of Winners on Wheels cyclothon

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) together with Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) and Apollo Shine hosted the second edition of Winners on Wheels Cyclothon. The event was dedicated to accelerating awareness about Sarcoma, a type of cancer that predominantly affects children. The response from participants, spectators, and cancer warriors alike was overwhelming, as they united to make a difference. Sarcoma, a rare and often misunderstood form of cancer, poses unique challenges to patients and their families. As a part of its ongoing commitment to supporting cancer warriors, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre along with Apollo Cancer Centre and Apollo Shine took the initiative to shed light on

Sarcoma during the Winners on Wheels Cyclothon with an aim to raise awareness and bring hope to those facing the complexities of this disease.

The inaugural edition of Winners on Wheels in 2022 witnessed over 100 cyclists coming forward to support the cause alongside cancer warriors. This year, the 5 km Cyclothon, flagged-off at APCC, focussed to spread the powerful message that 'Cancer is Conquerable' with timely diagnosis and the right treatment. The inspiring event showcased sarcoma

survivors leading the charge.

Renowned Film Director and Entrepreneur Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi flagged off the event, expressing her admiration for Apolloâ€™s efforts. "It is heart-warming to witness the impact that Apollo is driving among the lives of cancer patients. I am humbled to be part of this initiative, and events like Winners on Wheels inspire all to unite in the fight against cancer."

Dr Vishnu Ramanujan, Consultant - Musculoskeletal Oncology, said, "Sarcoma is a complex and less common type of cancer, especially in children, which makes it crucial for us to enhance awareness and understanding about the condition. Through the Winners on Wheels Cyclothon, we aim to break the silence surrounding Sarcoma and provide a platform for survivors to share their inspiring stories of courage and tenacity."

Speaking at the event, Harshad Reddy, Director Group Oncology and International, emphasized, "At Apollo Proton Cancer Centre and Apollo Cancer Centre, we firmly believe in supporting cancer warriors at every stage of their journey. The Winners on Wheels Cyclothon provides a platform to raise awareness about sarcoma and offer hope to those facing the challenges of this disease."

The cyclothon 2023 saw the participation from over 300 cyclists, including sarcoma survivors, medical staff, students, and members of the community.