Congress MP Revanth Reddy alleges caste bias in appointment of police officers

Revanth Reddyâ€™s allegations come in the wake of senior IPS officer VK Singh's plea for premature retirement from services after he was denied a promotion.

Telangana Congress working President and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy alleged that the state government is favouring police officers who belong to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Raoâ€™s caste.

KCR belongs to the Velama community, one of the minority communities in the state, where Rao is a common suffix.

He said "SIB Inspector General Prabhakar Rao, DIG Venkateshwara Rao, Task Force DSP Radha Kishan Rao are going to retire at the end of this month, but CM KCR is extending their tenure. Officers from his community who retired 10-15 years ago were reinstated as Officers on Special Duty after this government came."

He alleged that a top officer in ACB is being used to foist false corruption cases on political rivals.

Revanth Reddy made these allegations in the wake of senior IPS officer and Telangana State Police Academy Director VK Singh's plea for premature retirement from services with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Singh had threatened to resign after not being promoted to the rank of Director General of Police.

Seemingly unhappy VK Singh in his letter to the Union Home Ministry said "I have my own opinion that I should not be a burden on the government. Government should not be burdened with worthless people."

Revanth while naming few officers alleged, "The retired officers who were placed in as OSD (Officer On Special Duty) SIB and Task Force are being used in phone tapping, horse trading and to harass the opposition leaders and their relatives by spying on their businesses."

He further alleged, "Our gunmen are spying on us, persons who are meeting us are being photographed, they will give complete information to the intelligence unit, this is to crush us politically."

However, he did not provide any evidence to back his claims.

He went on to say that certain senior officers, who despite having experience and qualification, were passed up on promotions. This, he alleged, was as per the wishes of officers who are from Velama caste.

The Congress leader demanded for fair practice in the promotion of officers in the police department. Indirectly referring to VK Singh, he said "An officer with 33 years of service deserves to be promoted to DGP rank."

