Congress MLA takes off shirt in Karnataka Assembly, gets suspended

The Bhadravathi MLA took off his shirt when he was protesting with other Congress legislators on the “One Nation One Election” issue.

news Politics

In a bizarre development, Karnataka Congress MLA BK Sangamesh was suspended from attending the House for seven days by Karnataka Assembly Speaker VH Kageri on Thursday for taking off his shirt in the House. Sangamesh, a legislator from Bhadravathi constituency in Shivamogga district had taken off his shirt as a mark of protest during the ‘One Nation One Election’ debate that was taking place ahead of CM BS Yediyurappa’s second Budget presentation scheduled for March 8.

Visuals of the episode showed Congress state president DK Shivakumar urging Sangamesh to put the shirt back on as he and his colleagues were in the well of the House. When the Speaker decided to hold discussion on the ‘One Nation One Election’ issue, the Congress MLAs walked down to the well of the Assembly and started to protest.

During this, Sangamesh took off this shirt, stating that he and his family members were being targeted with “false cases” by the ruling party and their affiliates. This irked Speaker Vishveshwara Heggade Kageri, who told Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to get his partymen to behave.

Following his suspension, Sangamesh claimed that he did not do anything obscene but wanted to get “justice”.

“If we don't get justice where do we have to go in the Assembly? It is the Speaker! This wouldn't have happened at all if the speaker had been just. Speaker has become the puppet of BJP. He is not the Speaker for 224 MLAs and is acting like an agent of the BJP,” he said, speaking to Public TV.

On being asked if it was done in a spur of the moment or if it was intentional, he said, “It was intentional and I wanted to get justice! I haven't done obscene things or done corruption. My protest will continue.”

Read: One nation, one election: The arguments for and against the proposal