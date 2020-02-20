Congress leader VS Sivakumar's house raided by vigilance in disproportionate assets case

The vigilance began their investigation after a nod from the Kerala Governor and the state government.

Officials with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Thursday raided the residence of former health minister and Congress leader VS Sivakumar in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Earlier vigilance special cell had filed an FIR with the Thiruvananthapuram special vigilance court naming Sivakumar as the key accused along with his personal staff identified as M Rajendran, Shaiju Haran and NS Harikumar.

The case is with regard to Sivakumar allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to his known source of income. He has been accused of amassing the wealth while serving as Health Minister with the Congress-led Oommen Chandy led UFD government between 2011-16.

The present Kerala state government led by the LDF had in February given permission to the VACB to register a case against Sivakumar. The state government gave the nod after the permission was granted by the Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, reported TNIE.

The vigilance had conducted a probe and had filed a report with the Governor's office and the state government about the charges.

Mathrubhumi reported that vigilance officials found llegal assets with all accused in the case, execpt Sivakumar. Sivakumar has alleged that the Kerala government was unleashing vendetta. He had earlier claimed that the VACB had conducted a detailed probed against him and given a clean chit. He alleged that the new probe is based on an anonymous complaint.

Earlier the VACB also quizzed the former Public Works Department Minister Ebrahim Kunju who is presently a senior leader with the Indian Union Muslim League. The case is over graft in the construction of Palarivattom flyover. The flyover has been closed due to its faulty construction.