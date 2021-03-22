Congress ignoring women: Senior leader KC Rosakutty quits party, to work with LDF

Rosakutty said she will work for the LDF in the Assembly elections.

In yet another blow to the Congress in Kerala, another senior leader KC Rosakutty, who is also the Vice President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has resigned from the party. She cited women being ignored by the party in the polls for her decision. Hours after she announced her resignation, Rosakutty said she will be working with the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

KC Rosakutty took to the media announcing that she has resigned from all the posts, including the All India Congress Committee (AICC) membership, from the post of KPCC Vice President and also from the primary membership of Congress in Kerala. She was the former MLA of Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency in the ninth Kerala Assembly. Announcing her decision, Rosakutty said that the Congress ignored the women in the party.

The Congress in Kerala had been facing severe internal tussles over its candidates’ list for the upcoming Assembly elections. Rosakutty’s resignation comes days after Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash also quit the Congress party after being denied a seat. Lathika registered her protest by tonsuring her head. The party has fielded less than 10 women candidates in the election.

“Congress ignored women like never before, this has hurt me very much. In this present scenario, I have also understood that Congress cannot lead the fight against the communal forces,” Rosakutty said while announcing her resignation.

Hours later on Monday, she stated that she will be working with the LDF. CPI(M) leader PK Sreemathi and former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) PK Sreemathi, met Rosakutty at her residence in Wayanad.

“I have decided to work with the LDF. It is a decision which I took after thinking very seriously. There is no confusion over this, I will work for the LDF during the polls in Kalpetta (Wayanad district),” Rosakutty said.

According to reports, Rosakutty had already exhibited displeasure over UDF candidates in Wayanad district.

Many other Congress leaders including senior leader PC Chacko have recently resigned from the party citing internal groupism. He later joined Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which is part of the LDF. District committee presidents of Congress in many districts in the state had also resigned from their posts after over differences in candidates selected for the polls.

