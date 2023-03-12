Congress highlights incomplete state of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway as PM inaugurates it

Congress leader and MLA Priyank Kharge highlighted the incomplete state of several other projects, including the Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 and the unopened Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue.

Congress leader and MLA Priyank Kharge has accused the Karnataka government of prioritising commission over completing public works in the state. He made the remarks after the recent inauguration of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12. Kharge's comments come as part of the broader criticism by the Congress party, which has raised concerns about the incomplete state of the highway and the lack of flood control measures.

Kharge alleged that the criteria for inaugurating public works in Karnataka is not completion of the project, but the complete receipt of 40% commission. He highlighted the incomplete state of several other projects, including the Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2, the unopened Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue, and the incomplete Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project involved six-laning the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 at a cost Rs 8,480 crore. It is expected to act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region by reducing travel time between the two cities from three hours to 75 minutes. However, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, has also raised concerns about the project's quality. He has criticised the toll collection system, defective road design, and the lack of flood control measures. Surjewala has also alleged that the expressway has not been constructed in accordance with the standards laid down by the Indian Roads Congress.

Surjewala pointed out that the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was severely flooded at Ramanagara and several other districts due to the blockage of natural water flow. He also said that the irrigation of farmlands on both sides of the highway was also obstructed due to the same issue. "Why is the Prime Minister inaugurating a National Highway without appropriate flood-control measures and ensuring appropriate irrigation facilities for farmers on both sides?," he questioned.

