Congress announces 3rd list of candidates, Siddaramaiah backs out of Kolar contest

The partyâ€™s decision to field Kothur G Manjunath in Kolar ends months of speculation that Siddaramaiah would contest from the constituency.

news Karnataka elections 2023

The Congress in Karnataka has denied a ticket to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from the Kolar assembly constituency in the state. In the third list of candidates released by the Congress on Saturday, April 15, the party has named Kothur G Manjunath as its candidate in Kolar.

The decision ends months of speculation that Siddaramaiah would contest from Kolar. The senior party leader had insisted multiple times that he plans to contest from Kolar even as the partyâ€™s high command asked him to drop the plan and contest in Varuna, which is considered a safer bet. The BJP had sprung a surprise by fielding V Somanna, a sitting minister as Siddaramaiahâ€™s opponent in the Varuna constituency.

Siddaramaiah held a series of meetings on Friday, April 14, discussing the issue of contesting from Kolar with his close confidantes. Sources said senior party leaders KJ George and Byrathi Suresh were present in the meeting where it was decided that Siddaramaiah would focus on contesting in Varuna.

The Congress has also finalised Laxman Savadi, who joined the party from the BJP on Friday, as its candidate from the Athani constituency. Savadi, who was the Deputy Chief Minister from 2019 to 2021, recently resigned from the BJP after he was denied a ticket to contest from Athani. The Congress has fielded Shivalinge Gowda, who joined from JD(S) in March, as its candidate in Arsikere.

In coastal Karnataka, the Congress has opted to field JR Lobo in Mangaluru (South), Uday Shetty in Karkala, Nivedtih Alva in Kumta and Ashok Kumar Rai in Puttur constituency. Others in the fray for the party include Nayana Jhawar (Kadur) and Kusumavathi Shivalli in Kundgol.

With the release of its third list of candidates, the Congress has now confirmed its candidates in 209 constituencies in the state. The BJP has named candidates in 212 assembly constituencies while the JD(S) has named candidates in 142 constituencies in the state.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 with results set to be announced on May 13. The last day for filing nominations is April 20 and the last date for withdrawal is April 24.