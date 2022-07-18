Cong, BJP slam CM KCR for claiming ‘foreign conspiracy’ in Godavari floods

Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that CM KCR made immature and unscientific comments to divert public attention from his failure in handling floods.

Telangana's opposition parties slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his remarks that there is a ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind heavy rains and floods in the state on Sunday, July 17. Reacting strongly to CM KCR's remarks made during a visit to the flood-hit Bhadrachalam town, leaders of BJP and Congress termed it “ridiculous” and “immature”. Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister made immature and unscientific comments to divert public attention from failures in handling floods and from submergence of projects.

"This is an immature and unscientific comment by an irresponsible Chief Minister. They are trying to divert public attention from failures in flood relief and submergence of an ill-conceived project," said Uttam Kumar Reddy. BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said KCR boasts of being an engineering expert but the Kaleshwaram project pump house redesigned by him was submerged. He also alleged that ponds and lakes under Mission Kakatiya were breached as the government neglected the construction of the embankment.

On Sunday, during a visit to the Kothagudem district, CM KCR said he suspected a foreign conspiracy behind the recent heavy rains that triggered floods in Telangana. He said, “There is this new phenomenon called cloudburst. We don’t know how far it’s true, but it is said that there are a few conspiracies regarding this, that some countries are intentionally triggering cloudbursts in some places in our country. Earlier they did it in Leh-Ladakh, then in Uttarakhand, and now we have some gloomy information that they are doing the same along the Godavari river basin.”

Sanjay described the remark as comical. The BJP leader said when the Chief Minister visits a flood-affected area, he is expected to give an assurance to the victims but KCR's comments appeared like that of a “joker”. Sanjay alleged that KCR was enacting another drama in the name of a foreign conspiracy to cover up the failures of the TRS government. "The Chief Minister is not even in a position to pay salaries to the government employees but he is trying to internationalise the issue of rains by calling it a foreign conspiracy," he said.

The BJP leader said the Godavari had seen floods in the past and they may come again in future but for KCR, heavy rains seem like man-made calamity. He said that during the Chief Minister’s visit, people expected that he would assess the damage caused by rains and floods and announce help to the victims.

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila also insinuated that KCR was speaking of foreign conspiracies to shift blame from his own governance. “Oppression from the people of Andhra, Opposition parties’ plots, betrayal by rebels, gimmicks of the national parties, and neglect of the Union government are over. Now international conspiracies have begun. KCR is facing so many hardships because of just one flood."

ఒక్క వరదకే ఎన్ని కష్టాలొచ్చినయ్ మన KCR దొర గారికి. pic.twitter.com/SWoDFFFjOq — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) July 18, 2022