Cong alleges Dakshina Kannada DC transferred for standing up to cow vigilantism

Just hours before Sindhu Rupesh IAS was transferred, some right wing activists had taken strong objection to her warning to cow vigilante groups ahead of Bakrid.

The transfer of Sindhu Rupesh IAS, the Deputy Commissioner of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, has taken a political turn as Congress leader and former minister UT Khader alleged that the state government chose to ‘punish’ the bureaucrat. Just hours before her transfer order was issued, some right wing activists had taken strong objection to her warning to cow vigilante groups ahead of Bakrid festival.

Sindhu had served as the DC of the communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district for less than a year when she was replaced on Tuesday by Rajendra KV, who was serving as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Belagavi district. Sindhu was transferred as the Director of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS), Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (E-governance), Bengaluru.

On Monday, in response to a news link with a headline stating that the DC will deal with cow vigilante groups ‘with an iron fist’, a WhatsApp user, allegedly on a group called ‘Rama Sena’ had written, “First, she should be chopped”. In the chat discussion, members of the group are reportedly seen complaining against the DC’s actions, viewing it as ‘favourable’ to Muslims.

After the screenshot went viral, the Moodabidri police suo motu registered a case and started an investigation. On Wednesday, a youth named Ranjith was arrested from Malpe after he was identified as the person who had issued the death threat.

Sindhu has issued orders that enabled government veterinary doctors, officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, to issue permission for the legal transport of cattle. She had also warned vigilante groups that the district administration will take action against anyone who intercepts or attacks those transporting cattle ahead of Bakrid which falls on Thursday.

Congress leader Khader took to Twitter on Wednesday, alleging, “Dakshina Kannada DC Sindhu Rupesh was given death threat for saying action will be taken against those who take law into their hands and do moral policing. Instead of punishing those who threatened murder, the government has punished the official.”

Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed allegations that the threat or the warning issued to vigilante groups had anything to do with her transfer and dubbed the transfer ‘routine’ and part of a list of other IAS officers who were transferred on Monday.