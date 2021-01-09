Confused which iPad to buy? Hereâ€™s our buyerâ€™s guide

The iPad portfolio has probably never been this versatile with Apple unveiling three new iPads in 2020.

If thereâ€™s been one discernible tech trend in 2020, itâ€™s been the surprising return of tabs. The sales figures for tabs began to stagnate as smartphones got bigger. Tablets were also hurt by their perceived inability to juggle productivity tasks. Apple and Samsung have addressed this with noticeable changes to their tablet OS experience. While iPad OS that first debuted in Q3 2019, improved the iPad user experience, DeX from Samsung (that mimics a desktop experience) gave Samsungâ€™s high-end tabs a much needed edge in the productivity department. Appleâ€™s iPad line has been busy this year; the company unveiled three new iPads in 2020. The iPad portfolio has probably never been this versatile; we help you pick the one thatâ€™s right for you:

iPad Pro (2020): Arguably the strongest case for a laptop replacement, the 2020 iteration of Appleâ€™s top of the line tab comes with quite a few significant improvements over its 2018 predecessor. First, itâ€™s Appleâ€™s A12Z Bionic chip that features an eight-core GPU, an enhanced thermal architecture and tuned performance controllers that edges rival laptops. Apple added a new magic keyboard for the iPad Pro and itâ€™s almost unrivalled in terms of typing comfort among tablet keyboards. While cameras are not a key purchase driver for tabs, the iPad Proâ€™s rear cam setup now includes a 12MP lens that also shoots 4K video and a new 10MP ultra-wide cam that zooms out two times for a much wider field of view. The new Pro sports an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display (in two sizes - 11-inches and 12.9-inches), while the 120Hz display features P3 wide colour support and enhances your gaming and video experiences. This oneâ€™s for the trendsetter who wants the best of a tabâ€™s productivity and entertainment creds (Rs 71,900 onwards).

iPad Air (2020): One of our favourite gadgets of 2020 has to be the reimagined iPad Air. The home key got knocked off, the display got better - a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 3.8 million pixels, and it became the first device to be powered by Appleâ€™s all-new A14 bionic chip (that powers the iPhone 12 quartet). Thereâ€™s no Face ID (like the iPad Pro) but we like the placement of the Touch ID sensor â€“ itâ€™s the first time itâ€™s integrated in the top button or power on/off key in an Apple device. The new Air finally switched to USB Type-C offering for flexibility, faster transfer speeds and connectivity. This oneâ€™s ready to pair with the Appleâ€™s Magic Keyboard and a whole lot of accessories including the latest Apple Pencil. Itâ€™s the perfect work + play device that offers many of the features of the Pro at a lower price (Rs 54,900 onwards).

iPad (2020): The eighth generation iPad may not boast of an all-new form factor but offers a solid tab experience at a more affordable price point. This is a good option for students or professionals who can leverage from the iPad OS ecosystem of productivity apps and games at a time when WFH (work from home) and study from home looks here to stay. Itâ€™s powered by the robust A12 bionic processor and offers support for a whole set of accessories including the first-gen Apple Pencil and the smart keyboard (Rs 13,900) that was compatible with the older iPad Pro and Air models. We wish Apple had bumped up the base storage version from 32GB though (Rs 29,900 onwards).

iPad Mini: If you still cling on to a small-screen smartphone and lean on a tab for e-books or the occasional spot of gaming, the iPad Mini (that was launched in 2019) is still the best small-screen tab you can snag. Appleâ€™s A12 Bionic chip lends this device some serious firepower while the 7.9-inch display combined with a lightweight form factor (about 300 gm) makes it convenient to curl up in your couch with it. It is compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil, making it easy to sketch, take notes or doodle at a meeting (Rs 34,900 onwards).

