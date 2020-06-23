Condition of Kerala baby who was attacked by father improves after surgery

The 2-month-old baby, who had sustained severe head injury, underwent surgery and started to show positive responses on Tuesday.

news Crime

The condition of the two-month-old baby who was critical after being attacked by her father who had doubts over her paternity, has reportedly improved on Tuesday following a surgery done on Monday.

It was on June 18 that a man residing at Angamaly in Ernakulam district assaulted the baby which resulted in severe injury to her head. The man was arrested by the police after officials at Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College in Kolenchery informed the police when the man took the baby there for treatment for her injuries. The hospital officials became suspicious after the man kept changing the version of events around the infant’s injuries. While he had allegedly told the hospital that the baby got injured after falling down from bed earlier, he later said that he had hit the baby while a mosquito bit her and due to that, she fell over.

The baby underwent a surgery on Monday. In the medical bulletin released 24 hours after the surgery, hospital officials stated that the baby was responding well so far.

“The infant has opened her eyes, is crying and is also moving both hands and legs. She also does not have a fever,” stated the medical bulletin. The baby has also started to intake breast milk; the doctors stated that this is a good sign.

Meanwhile, the baby’s mother reportedly said that the child’s father has assaulted the baby before also. The woman, who is a native of Nepal, reportedly said that she will go back with the baby to her hometown in the country once the treatment is over.

Angamaly police officials had earlier told TNM that the woman had given a statement that the man was also physically abusive towards her.

A case was registered against the man for assaulting the infant. He was arrested under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code as well as section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

