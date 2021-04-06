Complaints of bogus votes from many booths in Kerala, man caught in Taliparamba

In Ambalapuzha constituency in Alappuzha district, a man came to vote wearing a helmet.

A man casting a bogus vote was caught from booth number 110 in Kannurâ€™s Taliparamba constituency. Election officials who found the man casting the fake vote, asked him to leave the premises. Meanwhile the UDF has alleged that the man who cast the bogus vote is a CPI(M) worker. A booth agent working for the UDF, who challenged the bogus voter was attacked in the scuffle between party cadres.

In Ambalapuzha constituency in Alappuzha district, a man came to vote wearing a helmet. When he said his name was Suresh Kumar, a few booth agents raised suspicions as another person had already voted in that name. Suresh Kumar's name appears twice on the list and agents were being vigilant to prevent double voting. When the man refused to remove his helmet, he was apprehended by officials.

Meanwhile, in Nadapuram Assembly constituency in Kozhikode, UDF candidate Praveen Kumar alleged that bogus votes were being cast in certain booths. According to reports, Praveen has alleged that a fake vote was cast in place of a voter identified as Ayesha, who was serial number 286 in booth 10 of Taliparamba.

Praveen later wrote to the district Collector alleging that a bogus vote had been cast. The UDF had earlier also alleged that there were over 6000 double votes in Nadapuram Assembly constituency. On April 1, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had released a list of 4,34 lakh voters whose names, he alleged, appeared twice in the voters list. The most number of double votes in the list released by the opposition leader were from Nadapuram.

Meanwhile the Election Commission has decided to deploy special Central forces at check posts between Kerala and Tamil Nadu border in Idukki to avoid double votes.

This decision was made following complaints of double votes by certain candidates in Devikulam, Udumbanchola and Peerumedu in Idukki. Further the Idukki district police chief R Karuppusamy said that 15 police personnel have been additionally deployed at every check port in Idukki.

The voter turnout in Kerala stood at 59.91 percent as of 3:30 pm. The male voter turn out was at 61.20 percent, the female voter turnout 58.69 percent and transgender voter turn out at 27.68 percent.