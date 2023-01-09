Cold wave sweeps Telangana and Andhra, 1.5 degrees recorded at Chintapalli

According to data shared on January 8, West Marredpally in Hyderabad recorded the lowest temperature of 10.5 degrees.

Cold wave conditions have gripped Telangana with the minimum night temperature in some places dropping below 5 degree Celsius. Parts of Andhra Pradesh too, have been witnessing exceptionally cold conditions over the weekend of January 7 and 8. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the chilly conditions to low-level north-easterlies prevailing over the state. Minimum temperatures were below the normal by 3-5 degrees at many pockets over Telangana. The cold conditions are expected to continue on January 9 and 10.

Kohir in Sangareddy was the coldest in the state with the lowest temperature at 4.6 degree Celsius, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). TSDPS data showed that Sirpur (U) in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees, while Marpalle in Vikarabad district and Tallapally in Rangareddy recorded 5 degrees. Mangalpalle in Rangareddy recorded 5.2 degree Celsius, while it was 5.4 in Bazarhathnoor in Adilabad district, 5.5 in Dongli in Kamareddy, 5.6 in Shivampet (Medak), 5.6 in Nyalka (Sangareddy) and 5.7 in Nallavalli (Sangareddy).

The IMD has issued an orange-coded warning for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Medak, Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts. Parts of Hyderabad and the outskirts are also experiencing severe cold weather. Areas like Secunderabad, Rajendranagar, LB Nagar, Karwan, and Uppal dropped to a single digit. According to the TSDPS report on Sunday, West Marredpally recorded the lowest temperature of 10.5 degrees in Hyderabad in the preceding 24 hours.

Many citizens shared the unusually low temperatures recorded in various places.

As the coldwave intensifies, Botanical Garden, Hyderabad records an unbelievable low of 5.4â„ƒ today morning!



This has a high chance to be at par or even colder than many stations of North India today which is a big achievement for a place at just 17Â°N latitude.@balaji25_t pic.twitter.com/CChEnlK7Lh â€” Ketan Iyengar (à¤•à¥‡à¤¤à¤¨ à¤†à¤¯à¤‚à¤—à¤°) (@ketan_iyengar) January 9, 2023

SEVERE COLDWAVE CONTINUES



Insane cold continue to grip Telangana as coldest morning was recorded in entire Telangana. Kohir in Sangareddy recorded lowest temp of 4.6Â°C in the state



Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad recorded bone chilling temp of 6.5Â°C now. More details soon â€” Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 9, 2023

In Andhra Pradesh, according to IMDâ€™s weather summary on January 9, a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees was recorded at Banavasi in Kurnool in Rayalaseema, while 8.5 degrees was the minimum temperature recorded in another station in Parvathipuram Manyam. However, hilly regions like Chintapalli and other parts of Alluri Sitharama Raju district witnessed much lower temperatures, going as low as 1.5 degrees as per the observations recorded on January 8 morning. Chintapalli recorded a minimum temperature of two degrees on January 9.

This is the lowest temperature recorded at Chintapalli for this week in the past four years, according to IMD Amaravati Director Stella. The popular tourist destination recorded the lowest temperature in that year of zero degrees on January 6, 1992. The last time the temperature dropped as low as 1.5 degrees was in 2018, on December 31.

Temperatures today morning along Rayalaseema fell below 10 degrees and places like Kurnool, Nandyal and some parts of Anantapur districts record very close to Araku Valley. At 7 am it is 6.2 C at Manthralayam. pic.twitter.com/ihzjPMwe14 â€” Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) January 9, 2023

With IANS inputs