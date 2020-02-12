Coding Ninjas raises Rs 37 crore in Series A funding from Info Edge

The freshly raised funds will help the company scale the online tech education business, strengthen content, and expand into new business territories.

Atom Investment

Coding Ninjas, one of the largest online tech education companies in India, focussed on teaching coding and other programming related courses to beginners, has raised Rs 37.10 crore in Series A funding from Info Edge India Limited. The freshly raised funds will help the company scale the online tech education business, strengthen content, and expand into new business territories. The investment will also be used for scaling their new offering Career Camp – which is an Income Sharing based payment model.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankush Singla, Co-Founder, Coding Ninjas said, “We aim to penetrate deeper into the tech education market and further consolidate our position as the most preferred education partner for millions of college students. Info Edge is the de facto market leader in the hiring space, and this partnership will help us boost the placement side of our business. We are very excited to work with Info Edge India Limited and hope to have a mutual exchange of knowledge and growth to take the business to new heights.”

Introduced in 2019, Career Camp is a pay later model by Coding Ninjas where students undergo a rigorous six-month online training and pay a part of their salary to Coding Ninjas once they receive the job offer. Claiming to be a one-of-its-kind business model, the company says Career Camp has the potential to disrupt the existing education market and bring in large scale impact in improving India’s education system.

Talking about the association Hitesh Oberoi, CEO, Info Edge India Limited said, “We are excited to partner with a Coding Ninjas which, in a short span of time has become a leading name in the tech education market. We believe that there are long term synergies between skill-based education and recruitment and this partnership allows us to have a play in this segment.”

Coding Ninjas claims to have a unique Teaching Assistant (TA) model which provides almost real time doubt support for the enrolled students. This model is a decentralised model with remote TA’s, who are ex-students of Coding Ninjas, helping in doubt resolution throughout the course duration. This model solves for doubt support at scale and has resulted in high completion rates of up to 75%, one of the highest in the world, the company claims.

Coding Ninjas says it creates an impact by providing relevant new-age skills to students and offering this talent pool to the tech industry for their hiring need.