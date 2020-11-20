Coding Ninjas launches Rs 1 cr scholarship program for first-year programming students

The programme offers scholarship of Rs 5,000 each to approximately 2,000 students in Foundation courses like C++, Java and Python.

Atom EduTech

Edu-tech platform Coding Ninjas, offering courses in Technology, has launched its Scholarship Programme for the first-year programming students. The programme offers scholarship worth Rs 1 crore to approximately 2,000 students worth Rs 5000 each in Foundation courses like C++, Java and Python. The deadline to apply for scholarship programme is December 10, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the academia for students across verticals. While learners in the third and final year of colleges have been able to adapt to the new college ecosystem, a grave challenge lies ahead for students who have started their coding journey this year. The selection of the candidates for the scholarship will be based on their applications which will be reviewed by Coding Ninjas’ faculty members that comprise alumni of IIT, IIIT and Stanford.

Sharing insights on the latest programme, Ankush Singla, Co-Founder, Coding Ninjas said, “We have launched this scholarship programme for students to make the most out of it during the time of this global pandemic. Currently, there is uncertainty for learners regarding their skill development and learning processes. Therefore, our objective is to strengthen their learning process with our innovative teaching methods to future proof their careers. The scholarship will benefit students who want to pursue programming at a cost-effective price point and are currently in the first year of college. It will enable learners to master three important programming languages like C++, Java and Python that are considered the building blocks in the world of coding. We can learn lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic that could make education policies more tech-savvy, inclusive, responsive and transparent. A greater focus on anticipating responses, solidarity within and across countries and renewed efforts for collaborative actions will be better for the future.”

While these are testing times for students who have commenced their programming journey, Coding Ninjas intends to ensure that it offers them the best way out of this crisis. The company says it has witnessed an increase in enrollment of students by 150%.