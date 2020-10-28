'Cobra' team releases Irrfan Pathan’s first look

The cricketer will be making his acting debut in the Tamil film industry with this Vikram starrer.

Flix Kollywood

It has already been reported that the Indian cricketer, Irrfan Pathan will be making his acting debut in the Tamil film industry with the Vikram starrer Cobra. On his birthday, the team revealed his first look character poster online much to the delight of the movie buffs.

Sharing the poster, Cobra’s director Ajay Gnanmuthu wrote online, “Wish you many more happy returns of the day dear ⁦⁦@IrfanPathan⁩ sir Super happy to have met and worked with such a warm and a caring person like you.. Wishing you only the besttt in the year ahead #Cobra⁦⁩ ⁦#HBDIrfanpathan ⁦# AslanYilmaz.”

On roping in Irrfan for the role, the director had said in an interview to the Times of India earlier that he was scouting for a suitable actor who needed to look like a Turk and felt that the cricketer would be the apt choice. The director said that he had to do all the convincing and eventually he agreed to do the role.

The star cast of the film includes Srinidhi Shetty, Miya, Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Padmapriya, Babu Antony, Mamu Koya, Robo Shankar, Kanika and Roshan Mathew besides Vikram playing the lead role. It may be recalled here that Shane Nigam was initially approached to play an important role in Cobra but then news surfaced that he will be replaced. Later, reports emerged that Sarjano Khalid has been roped in for a role in the film. And finally, Roshan Mathews of Anandam and Moothon fame was signed.

On the technical front, AR Rahman is composing music for Cobra. Harish Kannan is the cinematographer with Bhuvan Srinivasan doing the edits.

According to latest reports, the film has gone into the post production mode with the dubbing process beginning on Vijayadasami. On choosing the title Cobra, the film’s director Ajay Gnanamuthu had told in an interview earlier that it will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and the title will work for all the languages.

Besides Cobra, Vikram also has the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. This ambitious project of director Mani Ratnam is based on the classic novel of the same name. The film will trace out the life of the most popular among the Chozha kings, Raja Raja Chozhan 1.

The director has roped in a bevy of stars including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and others to play the main characters in the film. Elango Kumaravel will be co-writing the adaptation along with Mani Ratnam.

Vikram’s last film release was Kadaram Kondan directed by Rajesh Selva and bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The film had Vikram and Kamal’s daughter Akshara Haasan. The technical crew besides Ghibran for music direction included Srinivas R Gutha for cinematography and Praveen KL for editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)