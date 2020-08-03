CM Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus: He is clinically stable, says hospital

The Chief Minister's daughter, Aruna Devi, too has tested positive for the virus.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, is stable, said a statement from Manipal Hospitals, where he has been admitted. CM Yediyurappa's daughter, BS Aruna Devi, too has tested positive for the virus.

The Chief Minister had tweeted on Sunday that he was feeling fine but is being hospitalised on his doctors’ advice. The Chief Minister is asymptomatic, the hospital had said on Sunday in a brief statement.

“Hon’ble CM of Karnataka Shri BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team,” the hospital statement said.

After some staff members at his office tested positive a couple of weeks ago, the Chief Minister had been in home quarantine, and he and his staff were being tested for the virus every Sunday.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had taken to Twitter on Sunday to inform that he had contracted the infection and advised everyone who had come in contact with him to undergo quarantine.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020

He is the fourth minister in the Karnataka Cabinet who tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Agriculture Minister BC Patil had tested positive.

Wishes poured in on social media for the Chief Minister’s recovery from the virus. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday took to Twitter to wish the Chief Minister a speedy recovery.

I wish Shri. B S Yediyurappa a speedy recovery & to return with good health to continue his work for the people.@CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP https://t.co/1Z8yM5WonZ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 2, 2020

My prayers for your complete and speedy recovery. Good wishes. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 3, 2020

I pray to God for your speedy recovery Yediyurappa Ji! https://t.co/678MAdcsNe — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 2, 2020

Under the leadership of CM Yediyurappa ji, Karnataka Govt. has taken effective measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.



May he get well soon and continue to ensure the welfare of the people of Karnataka. I pray for his speedy recovery. @BSYBJP https://t.co/slRuBhf3OL August 3, 2020

Karnataka reported 5,532 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday evening. This took the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state to 57,725.

Karnataka Chief Minister’s announcement came on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that he too had tested positive for coronavirus. The Union Minister took to Twitter to share that while he is feeling fine, his doctors have advised hospitalisation. He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also tested positive for the virus on Sunday. He has also been hospitalised and has been admitted to Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital.