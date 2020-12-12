CM KCR urges Union Aviation Min to expedite setting up of 5 airports in Telangana

The Telangana government had made the proposal to build airports earlier in 2014.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday met Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi, urging him to expedite the process to develop five domestic airports in Telangana. The Telangana government had made the proposal to build airports earlier in 2014.

The proposed sites for the airports are Basantnagar in Peddapally district; Mamnoor in Warangal Urban; Adilabad; Jakranpally in Nizamabad; Devarkadra in Mahabubnagar; and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The CM said that though the Airport Authority of India had conducted Obstacle Limitation Surface Survey, soil testing and other investigations at the proposed sites, the final report is yet to be disclosed.

Urging the Minister to expedite the process of issuing clearances, KCR wrote, “[...] expedite the process and do the required hand-holding with the state government in finalising the sites and getting all statutory clearances on single-window basis so that the state government can commence the infrastructure work at the earliest for starting the Non-Scheduled Operator’s Permit (NSOP) operations with its own funds.”

The CM attached the old letter that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2014, KCR had written, “The newly formed State of Telangana requires additional air connectivity for its overall growth. It has only one airport at Hyderabad. The government of India is requested to take initiative to set up five, new airports at Adilabad, Warangal, Kothagudem, Nizamabad and, Shamirpet (north of Hyderabad). Some of these places have old airstrips, which may be made use of to establish regular airports.”

Subsequently, locations to establish greenfield airports were identified. The Telangana government said that initially they want to develop ‘no frills’ airports – meant for low cost carriers – at the five locations, catering to 40 to 50-seater aircrafts requiring a runway length of 1,400-1,500 metres with Porta Cabin type terminal building; and later plan for an expansion in a phased manner.

A day earlier, the CM met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. KCR reportedly urged Shah to release the financial aid of Rs 1,358 crore towards Hyderabad flood relief. KCR is on a three-day visit to New Delhi. He is also likely to meet the Prime Minister during this visit.