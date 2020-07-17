Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) announced that a long-term strategy would be chalked out and executed for strengthening government educational institutions in the state along with a total revamp of the education system.

In a review meeting with bureaucrats concerned of the department on Thursday, he instructed them to convene a meeting with educationists and experts and take their opinions.

CM further informed that it was decided to follow the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and other such agencies, following the coronavirus pandemic with regard to administration, conduct of examinations and composition of syllabus.

The review meeting was held at Pragati Bhavan, official residence of the CM. It was held against the backdrop of COVID-19 to discuss the education related issues amid the concerns of pandemic and its outcomes.

The CM was of the opinion that the exploitation being done in the name of education can be controlled with improvement in the working of government educational institutions and imparting higher standard of education.

“After formation of Telangana state, we have kept our focus on sector after sector and liberating people from the long pending issues and problems permanently. Power problem is solved. Drinking water problem is also solved. We are getting solutions for the irrigation water. Agriculture sector is settling down. There are no land grabbing incidents. Playing cards clubs are closed down. Illicit liquor production and sale is stopped. Now we will focus on revamping the revenue department and strengthening the education sector,” the CM said.

He also stated that orphan girl students will be taken care of by the government to ensure that they pursue higher education. He said, “Currently, orphan girl students are studying in Kasturba residential schools, the government will take responsibility to look after arrangements for their continuation of education. In this regard, a policy decision will be announced soon."

KCR also expressed the need for saving the valuable academic year by coming up with an alternative model by studying other states and continuing classes. He opined that the government should start the engineering academic year from August 17 and conduct examinations as per UGC guidelines for UG final year and postgraduate students while promoting others without holding exams.

Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramachandran, State Higher Education Council Chairman Prof Papireddy, Devasena, Director, School Education and other senior officers attended.