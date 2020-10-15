CM Jagan tells officials to utilise floodwaters, not waste it

The CM held a video conference with the district collectors to take stock of the situation after heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan on how well the floodwaters can be utilised for the benefit of the state without wasting them. Chief Minister Jagan emphasised that the floodwaters should be used to fill all the reservoirs, which can further be used downstream to irrigate the fields. The CM held a video conference with the district collectors to take stock of the situation on Wednesday in the aftermath of the heavy rains caused by a deep depression over Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states in the past few days.

Citing the irony of Chittoor district, Jagan highlighted that the district received 40% excess rainfall but only 30% tanks were filled with water. He advised the officials to change such a situation.

Instructing the officials to supply safe drinking water to the people, the Chief Minister also told them to take all precautions to prevent the spread of diseases.

Jagan directed officials to be on high alert and provide all help and relief to the people taking refuge in the relief camps. He also announced an immediate monetary aid of Rs 500 to the affected people.

"Be vigilant in the wake of the flood situation, more so in Krishna and Guntur districts as the inflows into the Prakasam barrage are expected to reach 7.5 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second) due to the incessant rains in Telangana region," he said.

According to Jagan, 4 lakh cusecs of water will be released from the Srisailam reservoir, which will find its way towards the Prakasam barrage.

He also instructed the officials to arrange accommodation for those who have been evacuated from flood-prone areas as well as ensure that the emergency services are not disrupted.

Restoring power supply and repairing damaged roads on a war footing should be the priority for the next 4-5 months, Jagan said.

As 10 people have died due to rain-related incidents in the southern state, the CM directed the officials to pay ex-gratia to their kin.

Likewise, all primary health centres have been instructed to stock up medicines to provide emergency health services.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that drinking water is being supplied through tankers to the affected people, while sanitation measures are also being undertaken in all the rural areas.

Once normalcy returns, agriculture and horticulture experts from the varsities will guide the farmers in salvaging the crops and minimising losses.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Jagan to enquire about the situation after the rains. Jagan informed the PM of the prevailing condition in the wake of the deluge. He informed the Prime Minister that normal conditions are resuming.

Heavy rains pounded Andhra Pradesh for the past two to three days due to a deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal. It crossed the state's coast and wreaked havoc in Telanganaâ€™s capital city of Hyderabad.