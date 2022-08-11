CM Jagan orders revamp of welfare hostels for SC, ST, OBC and minority students

During a review meeting, Chief Minister Jagan told officials that he has personally seen some of the hostels and that more work had to be done.

news Education

In a bid to revamp the welfare hostels system in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an action plan and standard operating procedure. The Chief Minister on Wednesday reviewed the infrastructural facilities in SC, ST, OBC and minority gurukul schools' welfare hostels under the Nadu-Nedu scheme and ordered comprehensive development. He also directed the officials to focus on quality, instead of quantity while taking up the revamp works.

"Improve the existing hostels by increasing the monthly maintenance fund. Put yourself in their shoes while revisiting the numbers. Be empathetic and focus on the qualitative part," said Jagan. The Chief Minister called for moving the hostels out of rented buildings and housing them permanently in owned buildings within a year. He also said that all vacancies should be filled immediately.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister told officials that he has personally seen some of the hostels and that more work had to be done. This year, Jagan said all gurukuls and hostels should be developed on a war footing under Nadu-Nedu, a state government scheme to revamp school infrastructure. “We have developed schools in the first phase under Nadu-Nedu and work is underway for constructing additional classrooms. A similar approach should be adopted for the development of welfare hostels and gurukuls,” he said.

He said the budget should be increased for this purpose, and an estimate must be prepared for good and hygienic conditions keeping in view the future of the students. He asked officials to set up a maintenance fund on the lines of a school maintenance fund. He also instructed them to appoint wardens and other staff in all hostels. The state government is also introducing the family doctor concept to the hostels by connecting them with nearby PHCs. "Doctors should visit the hostel on monthly basis," the Chief Minister added.