Cloud kitchen chain Rebel Foods rolls out life insurance cover for all employees

The policies, to be provided by IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company, will protect the employees while giving financial security to family members against any unforeseen situation.

Atom Cloud Kitchen

Rebel Foods, which claims to be the world’s largest cloud kitchen restaurants chain, has announced that it has insured its 4200+ workforce of kitchen and store employees with individual life insurance worth Rs 10 lakh per year. The policies, to be provided by IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company, will protect the employees while giving financial security to family members against any unforeseen situation. The life insurance policy comes with accident and health cover.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a difficult time upon everyone, from a small business owner to the large corporations. In these tough times, Rebel Foods says it has also introduced various initiatives around well-being, safety and security for its employees, including yoga classes for members across the board for physical and mental wellbeing.

Rebel Foods is a Sequoia-backed company that runs cloud kitchen brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, The Good Bowl, Oven Story, SLAY, Sweet Truth and more. It has 340+ kitchens operational and delivering across India, South East Asia, UK and UAE.

In India, it is present across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune, and smaller cities and towns as well including Vizag, Vijayawada, Mohali, Puducherry, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Zirkapur, Faridabad, Mysore, Nashik, Vellore, Panchkulla, Tirupur, Kochi, Kota, Tirupati, among others.

Raghav Joshi, Co-Founder & CEO India Business Unit, Rebel Foods said, “Any and every profession involves some risk, whether it is delivering food, working on a desk or running a company. We at Rebel Foods are a people-first organisation, owing to which we have launched this insurance program to provide security for all our kitchen and store staff, permanent or part time. This program is completely backed by the organisation, and no premium will be charged from the employee. With this, we are making sure that all the employees are free of worry as they step into their place of work each day.”