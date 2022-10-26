Class nine student in Telangana pvt school alleges sexual harassment, teacher held

Student groups held protests at the District Education Officer (DEO) office in Sangareddy, demanding that the school license be revoked.

A private school teacher was arrested in Telangana’s Sangareddy for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 9 student, police said on Tuesday, October 25. The minor girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the police over the incident on Saturday, following which a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and the man was arrested. He was sent to judicial custody on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a dharna on Tuesday at the District Education Officer (DEO) office in Sangareddy town, demanding stern action against the school management. The Sangareddy DEO told reporters that upon receiving information about the alleged sexual harassment, he directed the local Mandal Education Officer (MEO) to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report. “We will look into the school management’s role in the incident. We will also look into complaints that the teacher did not allow the student to write exams. Will take action on the school management accordingly,” he said.

Speaking to the media, a Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham (KVPS) activist, who was part of the protest, alleged that the student was unable to attend exams and had remained at home in a disturbed state. On inquiring, her parents found out about the alleged sexual harassment, he told reporters. He also alleged that when questioned about the allegations, the school management tried to evade accountability. SFI has demanded that the school’s license be revoked.

Earlier on October 21, the Telangana government revoked the licence of a private school in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, after a four-year-old kindergarten student was allegedly sexually assaulted by the school principal’s personal driver. The driver, Rajani Kumar, and the school principal Madhavi were arrested based on the complaint of the girl’s parents.

