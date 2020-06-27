Class 10 student in Karnataka writing SSLC exams tests positive for coronavirus

The student, who is writing the exams in Hassan district, also wrote his second examination on Saturday despite being tested for the virus.

Coronavirus Education

A Class 10 student writing the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in Karnataka has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The student, who took the board exams in Arkalgud in Hassan district, also wrote his second examination on Saturday, despite being tested for the virus.

KG Jagadeesh, Commissioner of Public Instruction, confirmed to TNM that the student had tested positive on Saturday.

“We have received the information from the Health Department. Measures will be taken after consulting with the Department,” Jagadeesha told TNM.

Despite being tested for the coronavirus, the student turned up at the examination centre to write the second board examination scheduled on Saturday. The student’s corona positive results came shortly after he finished writing his exam.

“The policy is to disallow the students who tested positive from writing examinations,” the Commissioner of Public Instruction said.

The Education Department is currently preparing a report on the incident and will be checking if the COVID-19 positive student came in contact with other students at the examination centre.

Karnataka's Education Department has allowed students from containment zones and students with COVID-19 symptoms to sit the exams in a separate room, despite outcry from parents and activists who have urged the state government not to hold exams.

More than 8.45 lakh students have registered for the SSLC board exams, which began on Thursday with the second language examination. On the day, the state reported a turnout of 98.3% and as many as 7.71 lakh out of the 7.85 lakh students who had registered for the particular exam attended it.

Students were asked to wear masks and maintain distancing at exam centres. Temperature checks were conducted at exam centres.

Students who shifted to their hometown during the prolonged lockdown have been allowed to write exams from the nearest centre.

While states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana decided to cancel their board examinations this year, Karnataka decided to go ahead with certain restrictions in place. The state government submitted Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the examination guidelines to the High Court and the Supreme Court to ensure that there are no legal hurdles to conduct the exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board examinations for Class 10 and 12 students have been cancelled.