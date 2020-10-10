Claims under crop insurance scheme to reach Rs 1801 crore, says Andhra govt

The scheme, allowing farmers to avail crop insurance by paying a token fee of just Rs 1 for enrolment, was launched last year.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday formally launched the free crop insurance scheme for farmers, announced last year. The Chief Ministerâ€™s Office (CMO) informed that the scheme has seen a large spike in enrolment, farm area covered and that the insurance claims under the scheme are likely to reach Rs 1,801 crore.

The scheme allows farmers to avail crop insurance by paying a token fee of just Rs 1 for enrolment. The state for the past one year has undertaken several enrolment drives for the scheme. Officials say the scheme has resulted in a steep increase of the covered area and the insurance claims are likely to reach Rs 1,801 crore.

"The announcement of free crop insurance during 2019-20 resulted in the highest coverage," said an official.

Officials found an increase of 70% in the coverage by the scheme of area cultivated in the state during the 2019-20 Rabi season. The sum insured by the farmers has also doubled, said a press statement from the CMO.

Compared to 2018, farmers enrolment for crop insurance rose by 154% in 2019 season, reaching up to 31 lakh hectares.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to implement this scheme from the current Kharif season itself.

During the Rabi season of 2019-20, the Andhra government has decided to implement the scheme as a 100% state scheme for all cultivators and farmers who are cultivating notified crops in the areas based on registration through e-crop.

"The details of crops sown have been physically verified and protection is provided to all genuine and eligible cultivators," said an official.

Jagan formally announced a free crop insurance scheme during "YSR Rythu Dinotsavam" on July 8, 2019, at Jammalamadugu.

Similar free crop insurance scheme were introduced last year in West Bengal.

Kurnool MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan said: "AP government has again proved that it's a pro-farmer government. Our CM Jagan Mohan Reddy stood by the distressed farmers."

He said the free farm insurance scheme is a major breakthrough in supporting the farming community.