Chris Evans calls Dhanush 'my dear Tamil friend' in The Gray Man, fans elated

Following the screening of Dhanush’s much-anticipated Hollywood film ‘The Gray Man’ at Los Angeles, fans have taken to social media to discuss his character in the film.

Flix Cinema

As upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Man nears its release date, streaming platform Netflix has released a series of promotional videos and teasers from the film, sparking excitement in fans. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Dhanush in pivotal roles, while actors Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura are also part of the cast. Following a recent screening of the film at Los Angeles, it was revealed that Chris Evans refers to Dhanush as ‘My dear Tamil friend’ in one of the scenes from the movie, exciting fans of the Kollywood actor

On Tuesday, July 12, a clip from a fight sequence between Dhanush, Ryan and Ana De Armas was released by the makers, and has been trending on YouTube since its release. The Gray Man will premiere on streaming platform Netflix on July 22.

Dhanush, who attended the premiere of The Gray Man along with his sons Yatra and Linga, also took to social media to share photos where they are seen in black suits and posing for the cameras. "When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you. At The Gray Man premiere with Yathra and Linga," Dhanush wrote while sharing the photos

While the makers have not revealed much about Dhanush’s character in the film, both the actor, as well as the directors have noted that it was an exciting role. Earlier this week, speaking about being roped in for the film at a post-screening press conference in Los Angeles, Dhanush said that he did not know how he ended up being part of The Gray Man. When asked about landing the opportunity, Dhanush said, “I don’t know how I ended up in this film.” His response got everyone to burst into laughter. He added, “I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don’t get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore.”

Speaking about Dhanush’s character at a Twitter Spaces session ahead of the trailer launch, filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo had said, "Anthony and I are big Dhanush fans. We wrote this role specifically for him. He's a sort of classic bada** character, who shows up to combat the hero and complicate the film. He's a fun character. He's unique. Dhanush has a great presence on camera and the character is almost mystical in a way. The intention is if audiences like this film, we expand out the storytelling from here, and this is a fascinating character to move forward in that world."

In another promo video released earlier this week, the makers announced that Joe and Anthony Russo are coming to India to promote the film. Dhanush, who speaks about the experience of shooting for the film in this video too, mentions that The Gray Man is a roller coaster ride. “It has everything, action, drama, pace, crazy stunts, and an epic chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people. Hope you all enjoy the film,” Dhanush is heard saying in the video.

(With IANS inputs)