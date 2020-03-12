Choreographer Brindha set to helm Dulquer Salmaan's next

Several choreographers have successfully established themselves as directors and Brinda is all set to join the race.

Flix Kollywood

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan who had taken Tamil filmdom by storm with his recent release Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has landed a new project in Tamil. The film which was launched on Thursday has been titled Hey Sinamika and will be helmed by choreographer Brinda. The film will also star Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Brinda who has worked with all the leading stars in South India and a few in Bollywood, will be following the footsteps of her contemporaries like Prabhu Deva and Raghava Lawrence to make her debut as a film director. Several choreographers have successfully established themselves as directors and Brinda is all set to join the race.

The film is being bankrolled by Jio Studios in association with Global One and will have music by Govind Vasantha with Preetha Jayaraman as the cinematographer.

Dulquer's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal directed by Desingh Periyasamy had received positive reviews from critics. He currently awaits the release of Malayalam movie Kurup helmed by Srinath Rajendran.

Kurup is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and K S Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. On the film's central character, Sukumara Kurup, it is well known that he is the most wanted criminal in the history of India. Apart from Dulquer and Indrajith, Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith, Sunny Wayne, and Shine Tom Chacko.

Kajal Aggarwal is busy with a number of films. She has the Tamil film Indian 2 in which she will be sharing the screen space with Kamal Haasan. It is a Shankar directorial in which she plays the role of an 85-year-old woman in the movie. She also awaits the release of Tamil remake of the hit Hindi movie Queen, titled Paris Paris has been in the making for several months now. She also has English / Telugu bilingual Mosagallu and the Bollywood flick Mumbai Saga.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari awaits the release of Nani's landmark 25th film 'V' Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is hitting the screens on March 25th coinciding with Ugadi. She is also a part of Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, Which went on floors last December in Thailand. The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Parthiban and Jyothika among a few others.

(Content provided by Digital Native)