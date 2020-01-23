Choreographer Brinda to direct Dulquer Salmaan in Tamil film?

An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

In a recent press interaction in Mumbai, Kajal Agarwal had revealed that she will be teaming up with Dulquer Salmaan for a project in Tamil. While she didn’t divulge more information about the project, It is said the venture would be a straight Tamil film and the actor will be teaming up with Dulquer for the first time. The latest report is that well-known choreographer Brinda, will be wielding the megaphone for the movie that will also star Aditi Rao Hydari. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Brinda will be following the footsteps of her contemporaries like Prabhu Deva and Raghava Lawrence and debut as a film director. Several choreographers have successfully established themselves as directors and Brinda is all set to join the club.

At present, Dulquer has the Malayalam movie Kurup needing his attention. Srinath Rajendran is wielding the megaphone for this venture and has done extensive research before getting it on to the floors. Kurup is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and K S Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. On the central character Sukumara Kurup, it is well known that he is the most wanted criminal in the history of India. Apart from Dulquer and Indrajith, Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith, Sunny Wayne, and Shine Tom Chacko.

The star also has Varane Avashyamundu, which will mark the directorial debut of Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan. The film has Suresh Gopi, Urvashi and Shobana in important roles. Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan have been signed up to play the key roles in it. Anoop Sathyan is not only wielding the megaphone for this venture but also scripting it.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal is busy with a number of films. She has the Tamil magnum opus Indian 2 in which she will be sharing the screen space with Kamal Haasan. It is a Shankar directorial in which she plays the role of an 85-year-old woman. She also awaits the release of Tamil remake of the hit Hindi movie Queen, titled Paris Paris, which has been in the making for several months now. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up. Kajal Agarwal is reprising the role done by Kangna Ranaut in the film, which is being helmed by Ramesh Aravind.

