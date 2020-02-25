Choosing the right salt for better health: What you need to know

We’ve rounded up the various kinds of salt available in the market today to help you decide what to buy.

This article is authored by Dr. Shweta U. Shah. She follows a patient-centred perspective, emphasizing the benefits of natural remedies and herbs, and whole food nutrition.

Many of us have acquired a taste for a high sodium diet. Sodium can be rather wily, it sneaks into our diet unknowingly. Most of the salt in our diet comes from packaged and refined foods. When you consume excessive amounts of salt, the sodium in it causes water retention and it gets stored in your body, elevating the blood pressure. At the same time, human beings cannot live without salt. It is essential for the normal functioning of the body as it helps maintain normal nerve and muscle function, helps digestion, and is also necessary for regulating blood pressure.

Salt Comparisons – what should you opt for?

Table Salt - to prevent iodine deficiency

Table salt is commonly used for cooking. It is necessary to include it in your diet given that it is iodized and is very essential to prevent goitre. Iodine is extremely essential in your family’s diet, especially for kids and expecting mothers. Pure and properly iodised, Tata Salt is committed to providing superlative quality that safeguards your health and wellness.

Pink Himalayan Salt and Rock Salt - for additional taste

Gourmet chefs refer to the Pink Himalayan salt and rock salt as a finishing salt which lends a distinct flavour and a crunchy texture. Although it provides the same amount of sodium per weight as table salt, it does enhance the taste of your dishes. These salt crystals are rich in essential minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium.

Low Sodium Salt - for Hypertensives

Salt with lower sodium content replace some sodium with potassium. These salts help keep the sodium intake in check. Those suffering from hypertension or want to control their blood pressure can opt for Tata Salt Lite which is a low sodium salt that provides 15% lower sodium than regular salt. Along with an active lifestyle, Tata Salt Lite can assist in the effective management of blood pressure without compromising on the taste of food.

Iron- And Iodine-Fortified Salts - to prevent diseases

Double-fortified Salts (with Iron and iodine) such as Tata Salt Plus help you manage Iodine and Iron deficiencies at bay by providing these minerals through your everyday food. Using this salt is can help those suffering from anaemia by providing additional iron through the everyday diet.

A good way to stay healthy is to ensure that you consume unprocessed food and whole foods with the right salt. Consult your doctor to ascertain the right salt for your health needs. Live a long and healthy life by choosing the right alternative.

This article was created by Tata Nutrikorner for TNM Brand Studio, and not by TNM Editorial.