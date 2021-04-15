Chiyaan Vikram meets director Mari Selvaraj, congratulates him on success of 'Karnan'

Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi had earlier praised Mari Selvaraj after watching ‘Karnan’.

Flix Kollywood

The Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan starrer Karnan hit the big screen on April 9 and has garnered positive reviews from critics, actors and fans alike. PR and event manager, Riaz took to social media on Wednesday to share that popular Kollywood actor Chiyaan Vikram had paid a surprise visit to director Mari Selvaraj in order to congratulate him on the success of the film. Riaz also added that Vikram had watched a special screening of the movie before meeting the director.

“#ChiyaanVikram pays a Surprise Visit to Director #MariSelvaraj to congratulate him on the success of #Karnan after watching the special screening of the film. #KarnanBlockBuster #Karnanmovie @dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj @theVcreations @Music_Santhosh @V4umedia_ (sic),” the tweet read.

Earlier this month, actor Vijay Sethupathi had watched Karnan in a special screening and congratulated the makers on the success of the film. While congratulating filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, Vijay Sethupathi, who is fondly known as ‘Makkal Selvan’, was seen hugging the director and praising the film in a video that has now gone viral. Behind Vijay Sethupathi, actor Ramesh Tilak and other celebrities from the industry were also seen in the video, indicating that a number of actors and celebrities had watched the special show.

Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, who also directed Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan stars Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in lead roles. The film marks the first-time collaboration between Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj and also marks the Kollywood debut of Malayalam actor Rajisha. The action drama hit the big screens on April 9.

Karnan also features actors Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli in prominent roles. The film has music by popular composer Santhosh Narayanan.

Meanwhile, actor Vikram currently awaits the release of Cobra and Dhruva Natchathiram. He is also a part of the ensemble cast of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan. He is filming for the tentatively titled project Chiyaan 60, where he will be sharing the screen with his son Dhruv Vikram for the first time.