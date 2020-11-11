â€˜Chiyaanâ€™ Vikram becomes grandfather at 54

Akshita had married Manu Ranjith, late DMK leader Karunanidhiâ€™s great grandson, in 2017.

Actor Vikram has become a grandfather at the age of 54. His daughter Akshita, who is married to Manu Ranjith, gave birth to a baby girl on Monday. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is currently making Cobra with Vikram, announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

Congratulating the actor, Ajay added that he was sure Vikram would make one of those â€˜coolestâ€™ grandfathers.

Akshitaâ€™s husband Manu Ranjith is late DMK leader Karunanidhiâ€™s great grandson. The couple got married on October 30, 2017, at Karunanidhiâ€™s Gopalapuram residence. Akshita and Manu had been in a relationship for a while before getting married with the consent of their families.

The couple got engaged in July 2017. Following this, Akshitaâ€™s ring went missing but was found by a cab driver. Vikram rewarded the cab driver and appreciated his gesture.

Vikram also has a son, Dhruv, who recently made his debut with the Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. However, the film, Adithya Varma, did not do well at the box-office. Dhruvâ€™s performance was appreciated but with Arjun Reddy and the Hindi remake Kabir Singh doing very well across cities, several people were already familiar with the story and didnâ€™t find the Tamil remake interesting. Although Vikram had planned the debut of his son carefully, things went haywire after director Bala, who originally helmed the project, delivered a film that was not acceptable to the producers. The version of the film, Varmaa, was released later but only led to a meme fest.

Vikramâ€™s last release was Kadaram Kondan, directed by Rajesh M Selva and produced by Kamal Haasan. The film also had Akshara Haasan and Abi Hassan in important roles. Set in Malaysia, the thriller didnâ€™t quite take off and received mostly poor reviews.

Cobra with Ajay Gnanamuthu is said to be a supernatural thriller with Srinidhi Shetty and Miya in the cast. Former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan is also playing a role in this film.