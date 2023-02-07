Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya to stream on OTT, date announced

Over The Top (OTT) platform Netflix has now officially announced that the Telugu hit movie, Waltair Veerayya is all set to stream on their platform from February 27. Earlier, there were speculations that the movie would stream from February 10. The movie, starring veteran actor Chiranjeevi and Shruthi Hassan in the lead roles, is directed by filmmaker K Bobby. Bobby is known for his previous films like LavaKusa, Sardar Gabbar Singh among others and is a fan of Chiranjeevi.

Netflix South, announcing the same, tweeted, "In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm."

In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm pic.twitter.com/MD0FDSREtB â€” Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 7, 2023

The movie was released on the occasion of Sankranti festival on January 13 and has become a box office hit in Telugu states and has recently finished a 25-day run in Telugu cinema theaters. Waltair Veerayya is an action drama that revolves around a fisherman, Veerayya and how he takes revenge for his brother's death. The movie was touted as a mass entertainer. During the same time, Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy under the direction of Gopichand Malineni was also released on January 12, in the Sankranti race.

Waltair Veerayya that came under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers has Ravi Teja, Catherine Theresa, Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha playing significant roles. While Ravi Teja plays the character of ACP Vikram Sagar, brother of Veerayya, Prakash Raj and Bobby Simha are antagonists in the movie.

After this movie, Chiranjeevi is all set to work in Bholaa Shankar, which is an upcoming film under the direction of Meher Ramesh. The movie is a remake of 2015 Tamil film, Vedalam. Chiranjeevi was last seen in Godfather under the direction of renowned Tamil filmmaker, Mohan Raja.

Watch the trailer of Waltair Veerayya here: