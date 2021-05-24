Chiranjeevi shares old pic with Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan on Brother's Day

The black-and-white photo shows Chiranjeevi as a young boy holding his little brother Pawan Kalyan, with Naga Babu beside them.

Flix Tollywood

With many people around the world celebrating ‘Brother’s Day’ on Monday, May 24, Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi joined in as well. Chiranjeevi shared a childhood picture with his two brothers, actor and producer Naga Babu and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. Sharing the photograph, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy brother's day to my brothers who shared blood and who donated blood.” Chiranjeevi runs a blood bank with the support of his fans.

In the black-and-white photograph, Chiranjeevi is seen holding his little brother Pawan Kalyan, with Naga Babu standing beside them. Chiranjeevi began using social media only this year, on the occasion of Ugadi in March. Since then, the actor has been active on Twitter and Instagram, and gives fans updates about his personal as well as professional life.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is working on his upcoming project Acharya, with Kajal Agarwal as the female lead. Recently, with the music direction of Mani Sharma, team Acharya released the lyric video of ‘Laahe Laahe’, which recorded over 42 million views in a month since its release. Acharya also has Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in cameo roles.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan starred in the recently released film Vakeel Saab, which is a remake of the Bollywood movie Pink. Vakeel Saab stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles.

On the occasion of Brother’s Day, actor Anupama Parameshwaran also shared a picture with her brother, writing, “Happy brother’s day monkey fellow (sic)”. Mollywood actor Priya Prakash Varrier too wished her brother on social media, with a special video.