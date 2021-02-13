Chiranjeevi shares excitement over Ram Charan's film with Shankar

"Happy that your consecutive films are with passionate directors who strive to raise the bar for Indian cinema," Chiranjeevi wrote.

Tollywood star Ram Charan is joining hands with director Shankar and producer Dil Raju for his next film which will also be a multi-starrer. Sharing the news Ram Charan wrote, “Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir’s cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu (sic).”

Soon after sharing his excitement, the megastar and Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi took to social media and sent his best wishes to the entire team. He wrote, "Thrilled about @AlwaysRamCharan joining hands with @shankarshanmugh master of the craft, visionary & a pioneer in transcending boundaries. Happy that your consecutive films are with passionate directors who strive to raise the bar for #IndianCinema. Good Luck! #RC15 #SVC50 (sic).”

According to reports, the film is expected to go on the floors next year itself, once he wraps up the SS Rajamouli period drama RRR. It is going to be Ram Charan's 15th film and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

RRR is a multi-starrer that has Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja playing the lead roles. DVV Danayya is bankrolling this mega-budget multi starrer under his banner DVV Entertainments. Besides these lead actors, this SS Rajamouli directorial will also have Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan playing prominent roles.

Lison Doody and Ray Stevenson have been roped in to play crucial roles in the magnum opus as well. MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing.

Along with RRR, Ram Charan is also alternately shooting for his father Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

Acharya directed by Kortala Siva has Ram Charan in an extended cameo appearance and he will for the first time be seen sharing screen space with his dad Chiranjeevi. While the makers have roped in Pooja Hedge to star opposite Ram Charan and she will be seen as a girl from a rural background. The film is set to hit the screens on May 13 as a summer release.

Ram Charan said in a statement, "It will be an absolute honor for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."

Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.