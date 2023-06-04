Chiranjeevi sets record straight on cancer rumours, urges media to verify facts first

“Don't write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt,” the actor shared on Twitter.

Megastar Chiranjeevi slammed some media organisations which had misinterpreted his speech and falsely reported that the actor survived cancer, causing “unnecessary confusion” and worry amongst his fans.

On June 3, the actor inaugurated a cancer centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. In his speech while raising awareness on cancer, he said that cancer can be detected and prevented if one undergoes medical tests regularly.

Taking his own example, Chiranjeevi said that he underwent a colonoscopy test and non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. Shortly, some media organisations had wrongly reported that Chiranjeevi had cancer and survived it after treatment.

“I only said, 'If I hadn't done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer'. That's why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening.’ But some media organisations did not understand this properly and started news scrolling and web articles saying 'I got cancer' and 'I survived due to treatment'. This has caused unnecessary confusion. Many well wishers are sending messages about my health. This clarification is for all of them. Also an appeal to such journalists. Don't write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt,” the actor shared on Twitter.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya. His next film Bhola Shankar will be released on August 11.

On Sunday, June 4, ‘Bholaa Mania’ song was released. The music was composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.

Bhola Shankar is the remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. The film also stars actors Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah. While Keerthy Suresh will be playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister, Tamannaah will be cast opposite him. The film will be an action entertainer with sister-sentiment.

Meher Ramesh is directing Bhola Shankar after a gap of 10 years. His last film Shadow starring actor Venkatesh was a disaster at the box office. His other films too, with the exception of Prabhas’s Billa, a remake, did not perform well at the box office.