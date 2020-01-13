Chiranjeevi’s intro song in Koratala Siva directorial shot on 'Sye Raa' sets

Flix Tollywood

The intro song of mega star Chiranjeevi's upcoming film with Koratala Siva was shot recently. And interesting information circulating about this song is that it was shot on the sets erected for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was the star’s last release.

These sets, made on a very huge budget, were erected on Chiru’s personal property and both Sye Raa and the Koratala Siva directorial are being bankrolled by Chiru’s son and actor Ram Charan Teja under his banner Konidela Production Company. This was favourable for the team as the sets weren’t demolished so that it could be used for future film shootings. Sources in the know say that some modifications were made to the sets so that it will appear completely different on screen.

It may be noted here that the upcoming film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment.

An interesting update about this yet to be titled film is that Chiru’s son and the Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja will be playing a crucial role in it. Earlier, it was reported that Chiru will be appearing in two get-ups for the role – one as a 30-year-old and the other as an old man. But it now looks like Ram Charan will be playing the younger version after the film’s director managed to convince him.

Chiranjeevi’s last film to release was Sye Raa, which was on the legendary freedom fighter and it turned out to be a huge hit. Sye Raa was bankrolled by Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company on a budget of Rs 200 crore. It had a bevy of stars from different film industries including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu, Kiccha Sudeep, Pragya Jaiswal and Brahmaji.

