Chiranjeeviâ€™s Bholaa Shankar release caught in legal trouble

Bholaa Shankar is scheduled to release in two days.

Flix Entertainment

The distributor of Agent, Battula Satyanarayana (Satish), reportedly approached the court on Wednesday, August 7, seeking a stay on the release of megastar Chiranjeeviâ€™s Bholaa Shankar. The Chiranjeevi-strarrer is scheduled to release in two days on Friday, August 11.

Bholaa Shankar, starring Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh, is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner.

Satyanarayana is now accusing Anil Sunkara of cheating him by violating the terms of agreement and not giving him the distribution rights of Bholaa Shankar.

According to Satyanarayana, his film distribution company, Gayatridevi Films, had acquired the distribution rights of Agent starring Akhil Akkineni for three statesâ€“ Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. He paid Rs 30 crore towards this. However, in violation of the agreement, he was given the distribution rights to Visakhapatnam region alone. Besides, Agent tanked at the box-office.

Acknowledging the financial losses, Anil Sunkara had given an undertaking to repay the amount of Rs 30 crore along with interest within 45 days, Satyanarayana said.

As per the undertaking, if the producer failed to repay the dues within the deadline, he must get distribution rights to the next movie of the producer. But Anil Sunkara did not h0nour his agreement, denying the rights for Bholaa Shankar, Satynarayana alleged.

He also claimed that AK Entertainments had accused him of forgery and spreading rumours against him.

Bholaa Shankar is the remake of Tamil film Vedalam. The film is directed by Meher Ramesh. In the film Chiranjeevi plays the role of a taxi driver in Kolkata. While Keerthy Suresh is playing the role of Chiranjeeviâ€™s sister, Tamannaah is cast opposite him. The film will be an action entertainer with sister-sentiment, according to director Meher Ramesh. He is directing the film after a gap of 10 years.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya, which presented a decent performance at the box office, bringing relief to the actor who had delivered a series of flops from Sye Raa Narasimha and Acharya, to Godfather.