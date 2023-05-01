Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar release date announced

Flix Tollywood

Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar will release on August 11. New posters of the film were released on Monday, May 1, on the occasion of Labour Day. Announcing the release date on Twitter, the film’s director Meher Ramesh wrote, “Team #BholaaShankar honour & celebrate every worker on this #MayDay. Releasing in Theatres on AUG 11th.” (sic)

Bhola Shankar is the remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. The posters suggest that Chiranjeevi is a taxi driver from Kolkata. The film also stars actors Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah. While Keerthy Suresh will be playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister, Tamannaah will be cast opposite him. The film will be an action entertainer with sister-sentiment.

The motion poster of the film was released two months ago. Bhola Shankar is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya, which presented a decent performance at the box office, bringing relief to the actor who had delivered a series of flops from Sye Raa Narasimha and Acharya, to Godfather.

Meher Ramesh is directing Bhola Shankar after a gap of 10 years. His last film Shadow starring actor Venkatesh was a disaster at the box office. His other films too, with the exception of Prabhas’s Billa, a remake, did not perform well at the box office.

After Bhola Shankar, it was rumored that Chiranjeevi might do a film with director Puri Jagannath. However, following the failure of Puri Jagannath’s Liger, these speculations have died down. It is now speculated that Chiranjeevi might work with director Mallidi Vasishta of Bimbisara fame. Along with that, he might yet again collaborate with director VV Vinayak. Reportedly, Vinayak is remaking Mammootty’s Malayalam film Bheeshma Parvam in Telugu with Chiranjeevi. Previously, Vinayak and Chiranjeevi had worked together for Tagore and Khaidi 150. At present, Vinayak is working on the Hindi remake of Chatrapathi with Bellam Srinivas.