Chiranjeevi not making his OTT debut, will be guest in OTT talk show

Recently, there was news going around that Chiranjeevi is set to do an original OTT series for Aha with which he will be making his OTT debut.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeeviâ€™s next film release will be Acharya. The shooting of this film was stalled owing to the coronavirus scare and there is no clarity on when it will recommence. Recently, there was news going around that Chiranjeevi is set to do an original OTT series for streaming service Aha with which he will be making his OTT debut. But sources from the OTT platform told TNM that the news is not true and Chiranjeevi will be a guest at a talk show that will be streamed on the OTT platform. Ace heroine, Tammannah Bhatia will be hosting this show and Chiru will be the first guest much to the delight of his fans. The netizens are now waiting eagerly to know what the two will be discussing on the talk show.

Chiruâ€™s brother-in-law and veteran producer Allu Aravind, known for producing some of the best blockbusters under his banner Geetha Arts, ventured into the OTT platform with the launch of Aha. It may be noted that the Aha app was launched by Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun in association with My Home Rameshwar Rao. Aha streams films produced by Geetha Arts and is in the process of acquiring new content.

Chiranjeeviâ€™s current project at hand is Acharya, which has been stalled due to the lockdown. It is being directed by Koratala Siva. The motion poster of this film was launched on the starâ€™s birthday, August 22, revealing that it will be a summer 2012 release.

Earlier, it was reported that Chiru will be appearing in two get-ups for the role â€“ one as a 30-year-old and the other as an old man. But it now looks like another actor will be playing the younger version. Chiranjeeviâ€™s character in the film is named Acharya and he will be playing the role of a Naxalite turned social reformer. More details about this project are expected to be out soon.

Chiranjeeviâ€™s last film to release was Sye Raa, which was on the legendary freedom fighter and it turned out to be a huge hit. It had the megastar Chiranjeevi playing the title role with a bevy of stars in the cast. Sye Raa was bankrolled by Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Tammannah, on the other hand, is busy with Seetimaarr, which is being directed by Sampath Nandi. Seetimaarr is a sports drama that has Gopichand and Tamannaah in lead roles with Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in supporting roles. Mani Sharma is composing music for this flick. Produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under his banner, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 25 crore. It was originally planned as an April release this year to cash in on the summer vacation but with the lockdown due to the coronavirus scare, the release stands postponed.

The actorâ€™s other project in Tollywood is titled Gurthunda Sheetakaalam. She also has the Hindi flick Bole Chudiyaan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, in post-production mode.

Content provided by Digital Native