Chiranjeevi, Nadiya, Revathy, and other south celebs attend 80s actors’ meet

The reunion, attended by renowned 80s actors from across film industries, was on hold for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flix Entertainment

Film stars who ruled the 80s caught up for their 11th reunion in Mumbai on Sunday, November 13. An annual affair, the gathering was held after a gap of two years. Celebrities from across film industries took part in the bash, photographs of which have been doing the rounds on social media.

The reunion was attended by renowned actors including Sarathkumar, Chiranjeevi, Rajkumar, Bhagyaraj, Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Khushboo, Ramya Krishnan, Radha, Ambika, Saritha, Shobana, Revathy, Meenakshi Seshadri, Madhoo, Nadiya Moidu, Menaka, Suhasini Maniratnam, Sanjay Dutt, and Vidya Balan, among others.

The chosen dress code for the event was orange and silver for women, and grey and orange for men. The 10th reunion was hosted by actor Chiranjeevi at his Hyderabad residence in 2019. The event could not be organised for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme for 2019 was black and gold.

Since 2009, the stars of the 1980s have been meeting annually for a get-together. The idea of a get-together specifically for 80s stars was mooted by actors Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Lissy in 2009, and has become a yearly event since then.