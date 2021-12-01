Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Andhra CM relief fund

More rains are in store for coastal Andhra Pradesh in the near future due to the likely emergence of a low pressure area over the Andaman Sea.

As parts of Andhra Pradesh reel under heavy rains and floods for the second time in a short span, a section of Tollywood actors including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR have contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to aid those affected. They also appealed to others to do the same.

Mega Star Chiranjeevi announced a contribution of Rs 25 lakh to the flood-affected through the CMRF. “Pained by the wide spread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works,” Chirnajeevi said, tagging Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Actor Mahesh Babu said, “In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis (sic).”

Jr NTR also said that he has contributed Rs 25 lakh to the CMRF. “Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery (sic),” he said.

A depression over the Bay of Bengal from November 13 to November 20 triggered heavy to very heavy rains in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. In the past few weeks, heavy rains and floods have battered Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur districts in the state, leaving at least 40 people dead. According to officials, 25 people went missing during this period. About 1,402 villages in 196 mandals and four towns were affected by the downpour.

Nellore district, which is yet to recover from the devastation caused by the recent rains and floods, has been receiving heavy rains since Sunday night. Meanwhile, more rains are in store for coastal Andhra Pradesh due to the likely emergence of a low pressure area over the Andaman Sea, which is likely to intensify. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low pressure area may intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal around December 3.

