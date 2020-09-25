Chiranjeevi confirms that Ram Charan is in cast of 'Acharya'

The father-son duo will be seen in the film directed by Koratala Siva, which will release in summer 2021.

Flix Tollywood

From the day Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Acharya was announced, rumours circulated that his son and Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja will play a crucial role in it. Earlier, it was reported that Chiranjeevi will be appearing in two get-ups for the role – one as a 30-year-old and the other as an old man. But it now looks like Ram Charan will be playing the younger character being convinced by Koratala Siva, the director of the film.



While there were no updates about the same, Chiranjeevi has now confirmed that Ram Charan is part of the film. “My wife Surekha has always wanted to see us both together on-screen and I don’t know if we would ever get the chance if we let this opportunity go. I even spoke to SS Rajamouli and explained to him why this is important for me,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.



According to sources, Chiranjeevi’s character in the film is Acharya, a Naxalite-turned-social reformer who fights against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. While an official confirmation on the same is expected soon, if things fall into place, the mock shoot for the project will happen later next month. The makers are planning to release the film next Sankranthi, if logistics allow.



Originally, Trisha was signed as the leading lady in Acharya. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. The makers have not yet announced her replacement; however, reliable sources have confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal has been brought on board.



Mani Sharma has been roped in to compose the tunes for Acharya, with Tirru on camera work and Naveen Nooli for editing. The poster for the film, launched on Chrianjeevi’s birthday (August 22), revealed that it will release in the summer of 2021.



Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has two more projects in his kitty. He will soon star in Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, originally directed by Prithvu Sukumaran, and the yet-untitled remake of the Tamil film Vedalam, which will be directed by Meher Ramesh. It was recently reported that VV Vinayak has been signed to direct the Lucifer remake.



Chiranjeevi will begin working on the project as soon as he completes shooting for Acharya. In September last year, speaking at the pre-release event of Chirnajeevi’s last film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Kerala, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that Chiranjeevi has acquired the Telugu rights of his film Lucifer.

Reports have emerged that Ram Charan will also play a crucial role in the Lucifer remake. He may reprise the role originally played by Tovino Thomas or Prithviraj Sukumaran.



Chiranjeevi’s last release, which was a huge hit, was Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. It was based on the story of the legendary freedom fighter. Chiranjeevi played the title role with a bevy of stars in the cast. The film was bankrolled by Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company on a budget of Rs 200 crore.