Chiranjeevi calls brother Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' a 'riveting court drama'

The Sriram Venu directorial ‘Vakeel Saab’ hit the big screens on April 9.

Tollywood star and Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother Chiranjeevi has been heaping praises on Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab which hit the big screens on Friday. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter on Friday to share photos of his family members, who went to watch the movie Vakeel Saab in theatre. Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha, daughter Susmita, and mother Anjana Devi, among other members, are seen in the photos. Sharing the photos, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Showtime #VakeelSaab.”

Recently, Chiranjeevi also posted a tweet to praise Pawan Kalyan’s performance in Vakeel Saab. Calling his performance riveting, the 65-year-old actor wrote, “Terrific act by Pawan Kalyan. Riveting courtroom drama with Prakash Raj. Director of photography Vinod did a fabulous job! Congrats to Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor ji. Most of all, a hugely relevant film on respecting women. Vakeel Saab wins."

Chiranjeevi not only posted his thoughts about the film earlier ahead of the Vakeel Saab’s release, the veteran actor posted a throwback photo where he is seen along with Pawan Kalyan and wished him good luck. Expressing that he is eager to watch his brother’s film after such a long time, Chiranjeevi tweeted, “I can't wait to share my response to the film with you all. Stay tuned.”

చాలా కాలం తరువాత @PawanKalyan ని వెండితెర మీద చూడటానికి మీలాగే నేనుకూడా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాను. అమ్మ , కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో రేపు సాయంత్రం థియేటర్ లో #VakeelSaab చూస్తున్నాను.Can't wait to share my response of the film with you all. Stay tuned :) pic.twitter.com/eRyVbsMke0 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2021

Tollywood star Ram Charan also posted a tweet praising Vakeel Saab as a “power-packed blockbuster”. Calling it a landmark film, Ram Charan wrote on Saturday, “ONLY word I hear everywhere... Power-Packed Blockbuster! Yet another landmark film for @PawanKalyanGaru! Congrats director #SriramVenu Garu, Producers Raju Garu and Sirish Garu and the entire cast and crew! Much deserved.”

The Sriram Venu directorial Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of 2016 Bollywood movie Pink. The courtroom drama stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead. Pawan has reprised the role of Amitabh Bachchan from the original Hindi movie. Actors Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla have played actors Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang’s roles from the original respectively. Shruti Haasan will be seen as Pawan Kalyan’s wife in Vakeel Saab. Bankrolled jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects LLP, Vakeel Saab hit the big screens on April 9. The Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial Pink was also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai.

