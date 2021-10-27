Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh’s Bholaa Shankar to go on floors in November

The movie, which is touted to be an action entertainer, marks the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Tollywood director Meher Ramesh.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood veteran star Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, Bholaa Shankar will be his 155th one and it is all set to go on floors next month. The makers of the film announced that the shooting will begin on November 15, 2021. Meanwhile, the puja ceremony, usually held before filming starts, is set to take place on November 11 in Hyderabad.

The movie, which is touted to be an action entertainer that will have mass appeal, marks the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Tollywood director Meher Ramesh. Ramesh is known for his previous movies, such as Billa that starred Prabhas, and Kantri and Shakti, which both featured Jr NTR in the lead.

Bholaa Shankar will also see Keerthy Suresh playing a pivotal role. She will be acting as Chiranjeevi’s sister in the movie. Recently, a special video of the duo, where Keerthy Suresh is tying rakhi for Chiranjeevi, was released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. According to reports, the film banks on brother-sister sentiment. Meanwhile, the name of the female lead paired opposite Chiranjeevi is yet to be announced.

Bholaa Shankar is being bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, in association with Creative Commercials.

The music for the film is being composed by the young music director Mahati Swara Sagar. He has earlier composed music for movies such as Bheeshma, Chalo, and Kumari 21f, among others. The other technical cast and crew are yet to be announced. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in the Telugu states in the year 2022.

Meanwhile, apart from Bholaa Shankar, Chiranjeevi has three more films in the pipeline. While Acharya and Godfather are in the shooting stage, another yet-to-be-titled film is in the pre-production stage and is being directed by Bobby.

Acharya, is next in line for release and tentatively scheduled to hit screens on February 4, 2022. The movie, which is directed by Koratala Siva, has Kajal Aggarwal starring opposite Chiranjeevi. The movie also features Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde playing important roles.

Watch Bholaa Shankar special video here:

Read: 12 films to be screened at 2nd Nila International Folklore Film Festival of India