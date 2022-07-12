Child sexual assault survivor in Palakkad abducted by her family in broad daylight

The child was later traced to a lodge at Guruvayur on Tuesday. It is suspected that she was kidnapped by her parents and other relatives from her grandmother’s house to force her into changing her statement in the POCSO case.

news Child Rights

An 11-year-old sexual assault survivor in Palakkad was abducted allegedly by her parents and uncle on Monday, July 11, days ahead of the commencement of the trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She was later traced to a lodge at Guruvayur in Thrissur district on Tuesday, where she was found along with her parents. The child is safe, the police said. Six people, including relatives of the child, were taken into custody by the Palakkad Town South police in connection with the abduction on Monday. The parents were also arrested on Tuesday.

The trial in the POCSO case, pertaining to the child’s sexual assault, is scheduled to start on July 16. The child’s uncle, who is the prime accused in the case, is alleged to have led her kidnap before handing her over to her parents. The complaint regarding her abduction was filed by her maternal grandmother, with whom the girl had been staying for a while. Speaking to media persons, her grandmother alleged that the child’s parents were involved in the incident, asserting that she was taken away by force to change her statement in the POCSO case regarding her abuse. The 11-year-old had reportedly informed the court earlier that she did not want to stay with her parents, based on which she was entrusted under the care of her grandmother.

“The child’s parents support the man who abused her. They took her away to force her into changing her statement in favour of the accused. Her paternal uncle and grandmother were among the group of women and men who abducted her. I tried to stop them, but I got injured in my hands,” the girl’s grandmother said.

According to the police, the incident happened around 10 am on Monday. CCTV visuals show a group of people dragging the girl on a busy street. The accused people had reportedly come in a bike and a car. But the registration number displayed on the bike was fake, while the car's number was covered using a cloth, the police said. The Town South police had arrested the girl’s uncle under the POCSO Act a year ago. However, he was later released on bail.

Palakkad District Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Mohanan told TNM that the committee was looking into the issue. “We have instructed the police that the child should be brought to us without lapse, as soon as they manage to find her. Once this is done, we will make sure to do everything in our power to ensure the child’s care and protection. We will examine what kind of psycho-social intervention the child needs, and provide her with counselling accordingly. She also may have to be shifted to a child care institution, if needed,” he said.