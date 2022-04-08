Chennai’s Gleneagles hospital launches exclusive clinic to treat Parkinson’s disease

The newly launched center is equipped with the latest technologies to facilitate comprehensive Parkinson’s disease care including Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery.

Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC), a leading multi-speciality centre in Chennai, on Thursday, April 7, launched a Comprehensive Parkinson’s Disease Clinic (CPDC) to exclusively treat Parkinson’s disease. The comprehensive Parkinson’s disease centre will cater to comprehensive care and treatment of Parkinson’s disease along with state-of- the-art facility for Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery.

The centre is equipped with high-end technology, Medtronic Stealth - 8 Neuronavigation equipment, that provides excellent targeting of the nucleus in the brain, for precise placement of the DBS electrodes in the brain and to ensure an extremely safe procedure for the patient.

With growing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease in the Asia-Pacific region including our country, an estimated 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease. In recent times, more than 1,60,000 patients have benefitted from DBS surgery with numbers increasing each year. An estimated 4% of people suffering from Parkinson’s disease are diagnosed before the age of 50.

Dr Venkatraman Karthikeayan, Consultant Neurologist, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai said, “Parkinson’s Disease is a neurodegenerative condition which causes the lack of dopamine in brain cells. Person suffering from Parkinson’s disease needs proper care and medication adjustment under Movement Disorders Specialist. With advancing disease, the medications become less effective and there are ON-OFF periods, reducing the quality of life of the patients. In such well selected cases, Deep Brain Stimulation surgery can help to a great extent in improving the ON-time and reducing medication related side effects like dyskinesia.”

Speaking at the launch, Dr Alok Khullar, CEO, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai said, “The launch of an exclusive advanced centre for Parkinson’s disease with cutting-edge technologies, expert doctors and highly-trained technicians, paves way for best-in-class treatment for Parkinson’s disease related issues. A minimally invasive Deep Brain Stimulation surgery that provides relief and very less post-surgical care, comes as a boon to patients who are suffering from Parkinson’s disease.”