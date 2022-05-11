Chennai hospital performs 125 liver transplants under CM Health Insurance scheme

Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC), a multi-specialty centre in Chennai, successfully performed 125 liver transplants under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (TNCMCHIS) during the last two years of the pandemic. As per the data, of the total number of transplants performed – 70% of the patients were male and the remaining were female. The doctors were felicitated by Ma Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu along with Dr J Radhakrishnan IAS, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu and S Aravindramesh, MLA - Sholinganallur.

Ma Subramanian said it is very gratifying to watch so many patients, especially children, benefit from the TNCMCHIS. “Seeking timely medical intervention can truly change one’s life drastically. Would like to congratulate the team of doctors here at Gleneagles Global Health City for performing 125 liver transplants on patients from across Tamil Nadu even during the pandemic,” he added.

Dr Joy Varghese, Director of Hepatology & Transplant Hepatology, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai said, "Patients, both adult & paediatric, from almost all the districts of Tamil Nadu have availed benefit from the TNCMCHIS. Out of the 125 total cases performed under the TNCMCHIS, 21 cases were acute liver failure and acute-on-chronic liver failure cases, where the TNCMCHIS team worked relentlessly to give Emergency Approvals for the Liver Transplantations. Under the TNCMCHIS, we have also successfully performed six blood group mismatch Liver Transplantations (ABOi), which have been the highlight of our centre”.

Speaking on achievement of this milestone, Dr Alok Khullar, CEO – Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, said “We are extremely grateful to the Government of Tamil Nadu for the TNCMCHIS that has given hope to many patients across the state. Performing highly challenging liver transplantations during the pandemic COVID-19 under the TNCMCHIS adds another feather to our cap. Being one of the leading liver transplant centres in India, our team took it as a challenge to implement the highest standards of infection control to enable transplantation without any risk of COVID-19 transmission. The multi-disciplinary approach of the Hepatology and liver transplant team in collaboration with the Infectious Diseases team enabled us to provide excellent clinical outcomes to patients suffering from end stage liver disease.”