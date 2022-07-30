Chennai hospital conducts hepatitis screening and liver health awareness programme

The programme was conducted at the Madras High Court and Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai on July 27, ahead of World Hepatitis Day.

The Liver Diseases and Transplantation centre of Kauvery Hospital, a multispecialty healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, conducted a Hepatitis screening and liver health awareness programme at the Madras High Court and Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai on July 27, ahead of World Hepatitis Day. The camp was organised in association with Lion's Club Chennai Coral & Lion's Club Kongunadu. The camp highlighted the importance of screening for Hepatitis and vaccinations for prevention along with precautions to keep liver healthy.

Speaking on the camp, T Chandrasekaran, Chief Judge, Small Causes Court, High Court Buildings, Chennai said, “We are pleased to have this camp organised for all the staff and advocates of Madras High Court. The awareness on Viral Hepatitis needs to improve, and by conducting such screening camps, we are encouraging people to keep their liver health in check.”

Chronic Viral Hepatitis is a common and life threatening viral infection that often goes undiagnosed and untreated. “Early detection and timely treatment can save lives. This year, the theme for World Hepatitis Day is “Hepatitis Can’t Wait”, i.e., making Hepatitis Diagnosis and care available at locations beyond hospitals. Major section of population go to healthcare centres at an advanced stage, where it becomes untreatable, leading to liver transplant. Regular screening and awareness can help prevent complications. Also there are vaccines available to prevent Hepatitis, and it is mandatory that people take the vaccines based on the advice from the medical expert,” said Dr Elankumaran, Head- Liver Diseases and Transplantation Centre, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

Around 400 members of the Madras High Court and Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission, Chennai benefitted from the camp.